Kiddy porn probed envoy 'v.painful' - Parolin (2)

Rome, October 3 - Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Piero Parolin said Tuesday the case of Msgr Carlo Alberto Capella, a Vatican diplomat probed for kiddy porn, was a "very painful affair, a great trial for all those who are involved". He said "we are treating the case with the utmost commitment, the utmost seriousness". It is "premature", he said, to say more on the case, which is protected by confidentiality to "protect the truth and justice". Canada last month issued an arrest warrant for Capella, who is in the Vatican having been recalled from Washington at the beginning of September. Police in the Canadian town of Windsor have accused him of possessing and distributing kiddy porn he allegedly downloaded during a trip to Canada on December 24-27.