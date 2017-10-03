Marseilles killer lived in Italy, Rome probe into contacts (5)

Rome

Lived in Aprilia, same town as Berlin attacker Amri

Rome, October 3 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe to shed light on the background and contacts in Italy of Ahmed Hanachi, a Tunisian who stabbed to death two young women in Marseilles at the weekend. Hanachi, who has shot dead by soldiers, had reportedly lived in Italy for several years and was reportedly married to an Italian woman resident in Aprilia, near Rome - the same town where Berlin truck attacker Anis Amri also lived for a short time, police said. Amri killed 12 people at a Berlin Xmas market before going on the run and being shot dead at Milan central train station in December 2016. Like Hanachi, Amri was a Tunisian failed asylum seeker. Hanachi reportedly left Italy shortly after the couple split up in 2013, sources said. Friends and acquaintances of Hanachi told reporters Tuesday: "He didn't seem to have been radicalised. He had Western clothes and a Western lifestyle". The victims were two cousins aged 20, Mauranne and Laura. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.

