4-yr term upheld for inspector who raped girl (3)

Rome, October 3 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Tuesday upheld a four-year jail term for a police inspector who in 2013 raped an 18-year-old girl in his Rome office after she had been picked up with her boyfriend and three friends for possessing a small quantity of hashish. In his appeal, which was rejected, Massimo Selva claimed the young woman had been a willing participant. The court found the sex was not consensual. The top court confirmed the aggravating factors of the crime being committed while on duty and in his office.