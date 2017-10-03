Udine

Thallium poisoning autopsies ordered

Woman, father 'died of tainted food, water not bird excrement'

Thallium poisoning autopsies ordered

Udine, October 3 - Autopsies and further tests have been ordered in the deaths of a 62-year-old Italian woman and her 94-year-old father at Nova Milanese near Monza who are believed to have been poisoned by the heavy metal thallium. Doctors now think the thallium may have been contained in food and water consumed at the family farm near Udine, rather than being breathed in from pigeon droppings. Thallium is used in rat poison and insecticides. Patrizia Del Zotto and her father Battista Del Zotto are believed to have died from it.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pornografia minorile, arrestato il giudice Amato

Pornografia minorile,
arrestato il giudice Amato

di Nuccio Anselmo

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Giudice arrestato pedofilia minorile

Pornografia minorile, arrestato giudice

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33