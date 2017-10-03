Thallium poisoning autopsies ordered

Udine, October 3 - Autopsies and further tests have been ordered in the deaths of a 62-year-old Italian woman and her 94-year-old father at Nova Milanese near Monza who are believed to have been poisoned by the heavy metal thallium. Doctors now think the thallium may have been contained in food and water consumed at the family farm near Udine, rather than being breathed in from pigeon droppings. Thallium is used in rat poison and insecticides. Patrizia Del Zotto and her father Battista Del Zotto are believed to have died from it.