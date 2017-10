'Ndrangheta cold case murder solved (2)

Milan, October 3 - Italian police have solved a cold case murder involving the Calabria-based 'Ndrangheta mafia dating back to February 1992. Domenico Branca, 59, already in jail for other crimes, is accused of shooting dead 24-year-old Carmine Carratù with 13 gunshots in an ambush in Milan on February 17 that year, in revenge for insulting a boss. It was initially thought to have been a case of mistaken identity but investigations showed that the young bodyshop worker was indeed the intended victim.