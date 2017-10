Askatasuna leader must sign in after G7 violence (2)

Turin, October 3 - A Turin detention court on Tuesday rejected a preventive detention request for Andrea Bonadonna, the leader of the city's historic Askatasuna anticapitalist squat arrested in clashes with police at the G7 employment summit at Venaria Reale outside Turin. Bonadonna will instead have to sign in with police to show he is living in a village in the Val di Susa north of Turin, judicial sources said. Bonadonna was among several protesters arrested after anticapitalist and anarchist groups including students clashed with police for two days in the northwestern Italian city.