Caserta

Reggia di Caserta being 'ruined' by visitors - unions (2)

Flooring, furniture 'under stress' they warn

Caserta, October 3 - The Bourbon royal palace or Reggia of Caserta is being "ruined" by a visitor surge, unions who work at the famed site said Tuesday. "The decorated flooring and the exquisite furniture is under great stress, especially because of the free Sunday openings at the beginning of the month," a union spokesman said, urging the openings to be reduced. The palace once used by the kings of Naples, is an 18th-century former royal residence near Naples and a UNESCO World Heritage site open to the public, whose new director Mauro Felicori was appointed through an international application process. The Reggia, built to rival Louis XIV's Paris chateau of Versailles by the dynasty that ruled Naples, saw a string of structural collapses in recent years, while its grand waterworks ran dry because of local farmers punching holes in pipes for their crops.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pornografia minorile, arrestato il giudice Amato

Pornografia minorile,
arrestato il giudice Amato

di Nuccio Anselmo

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Giudice arrestato pedofilia minorile

Pornografia minorile, arrestato giudice

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33