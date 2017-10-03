Soccer: Belotti must be protected says Cairo (2)

Turin, October 3 - Turin's Italy striker Andrea Belotti "must be protected" by refs because he is being "hacked to death," Turin Chairman Urbano Cairo said Tuesday, a day after the centre forward was ruled out for a month with a torn ligament. "He is being kicked around and no one is saying anything," said the Granata owner. Asked if he agreed with Italy coach Giam Piero Ventura that not going to the World Cup would be a "diaster", Cairo replied "Ventura shouldn't think about that, and not crocking the national team's centre forward might be a good idea". Doctors said Monday that Belotti will be out for a month with a torn right ligament. The Italy striker picked up the injury during Torino's 2-2 draw with Verona Sunday. 'The Rooster', who scored 26 league goals last year and has four goals from 11 Italy starts, writhed in agony as he grabbed his leg before being stretchered off the field near the end of the match. His injury clearly affected his team-mates, who conceded twice in the last five minutes to forfeit the victory. The Bergamo-born bull-necked striker, 23, has scored an impressive 41 goals in just 75 Torino appearances since joining from Palermo in 2015.