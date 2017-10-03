Election law proposal clears first hurdle (3)

Rome
03/10/2017
Rome, October 3 - A bill that would introduce a new election law cleared its first hurdle in parliament on Tuesday when an amendment was rejected by the Lower House's constitutional affairs committee. The amendment presented by the left-wing MDP group would have changed the so-called Rosatellum 2.0 bill by giving voters the possibility to express preferences about which candidates on any given electoral list represents them in parliament. The bill aims to harmonise the present differing laws for the House and the Senate via a two-thirds proportional representation and one-third first-past-the-post system aimed at favouring the emergence of a winner. Polls currently say there will not be a clear winner in the next general election, expected next spring.
