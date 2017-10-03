Soccer: AS Roma team up with Hugo Boss

Rome
03/10/2017
Rome, October 3 - AS Roma announced Tuesday that they are teaming up with Hugo Boss. The German fashion house will provide players, coaches, management and technical staff with suits and casual-wear under the terms of a two-year deal. "AS Roma is an outstanding team with exceptional players and an excellent partner for our brand," said Volker Herre, Managing Director (Southern Europe) at HUGO BOSS. "We are delighted to be outfitting one of the world's most famous clubs with exclusive looks." A new range created for the team includes a three-piece blue suit worn with a shirt and tie from the "Create Your Look" line. For the winter months, there will be additional coat and knitwear too.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Pornografia minorile,
arrestato il giudice Amato
di Nuccio Anselmo
Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese
di Alessandro Tumino
Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante
di Marinella Gioffrè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online