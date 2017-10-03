Soccer: AS Roma team up with Hugo Boss

Rome, October 3 - AS Roma announced Tuesday that they are teaming up with Hugo Boss. The German fashion house will provide players, coaches, management and technical staff with suits and casual-wear under the terms of a two-year deal. "AS Roma is an outstanding team with exceptional players and an excellent partner for our brand," said Volker Herre, Managing Director (Southern Europe) at HUGO BOSS. "We are delighted to be outfitting one of the world's most famous clubs with exclusive looks." A new range created for the team includes a three-piece blue suit worn with a shirt and tie from the "Create Your Look" line. For the winter months, there will be additional coat and knitwear too.