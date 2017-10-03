Rome

Soccer: AS Roma team up with Hugo Boss

Two-year deal sees German company provide suits, casual wear

Soccer: AS Roma team up with Hugo Boss

Rome, October 3 - AS Roma announced Tuesday that they are teaming up with Hugo Boss. The German fashion house will provide players, coaches, management and technical staff with suits and casual-wear under the terms of a two-year deal. "AS Roma is an outstanding team with exceptional players and an excellent partner for our brand," said Volker Herre, Managing Director (Southern Europe) at HUGO BOSS. "We are delighted to be outfitting one of the world's most famous clubs with exclusive looks." A new range created for the team includes a three-piece blue suit worn with a shirt and tie from the "Create Your Look" line. For the winter months, there will be additional coat and knitwear too.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pornografia minorile, arrestato il giudice Amato

Pornografia minorile,
arrestato il giudice Amato

di Nuccio Anselmo

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Giudice arrestato pedofilia minorile

Pornografia minorile, arrestato giudice

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33