March in Lampedusa in memory of shipwreck victims

Lampedusa, October 3 - A march was held on Lampedusa Tuesday in memory of the 368 migrants who died at sea in a shipwreck off the island's coast on October 3, 2013. Senate Speaker Pietro Grasso and Education Minister Valeria Fedeli attended the march together with Lampedusa Mayor Totò Martello. As part of the memorial, a wreath was placed at sea at the site of the shipwreck.