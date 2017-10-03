Soccer: Lazio curva shut for racist chanting +RPT (2)

Rome
03/10/2017
Rome, October 3 - Serie A's sporting judge on Tuesday ordered Lazio's curva to be shut for two games (RPT two games) for racist chanting against two black Sassuolo players during Sunday's 6-1 win. The Roman club was also fined for the monkey chants against Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan and Modena-born defender Claud Adjapong. The curva will be closed for the October 22 home game against Cagliari and the following home match against Udinese on November 5. Lazio's curva has been shut for racism on several occasions. It was provisionally closed, with the closure suspended, after the April 30 derby against AS Roma. That closure has now been applied by the sporting judge. photo: Duncan
