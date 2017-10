Comic Bizzarri put in charge of Genoa's Ducal Palace

Genoa, October 3 - Comic and TV presenter Luca Bizzarri has been put in charge of Genoa's iconic Ducal Palace. Speaking at his presentation, the Genoa-born 46-year-old quickfire comedian said "I want to improve the improvable and I'd also like to get Paganini's violin here". Ligura Governor Giovanni Toti said "with Bizzarri the palace will get a healthy dose of imagination and novelty". The Ducal Palace, or Doge's Palace, was built in a neoclassical style from 1778 to 1783. It has countless Baroque and Mannerist treasures.