Rome

Budget measures of 19.6 bn in 2018 package (2)

8.62 billion from new revenue and spending cuts

Budget measures of 19.6 bn in 2018 package (2)

Rome, October 3 - The 2018 budget bill will feature new measures worth 19.58 billion euros, according to documentation Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan sent to parliament's budget committees for Tuesday's hearing on the government's DEF economic blueprint. That includes 10.9 billion euros in deficit and 8.62 billion from new revenue and spending cuts. The budget law will get 3.5 billion euros in revenue from the ongoing review of public spending and 5.1 billion from the fight against tax evasion, especially evasion of indirect taxes. It is set to feature an allocation of 600 million euros for social inclusion, including measures for the government's 'inclusion income' anti-poverty benefit, according to the documentation. It will also set aside 2.6 billion euros for so-called "unchanged policies". This will include the money needed for salary increases that kick in with the renewal of civil servants' collective contracts.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Pornografia minorile, arrestato il giudice Amato

Pornografia minorile,
arrestato il giudice Amato

di Nuccio Anselmo

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Giudice arrestato pedofilia minorile

Pornografia minorile, arrestato giudice

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33