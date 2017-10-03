Marseilles killer lived in Italy, Rome probe into contacts (2)

Rome, October 3 - Rome prosecutors have opened a probe to shed light on the background and contacts in Italy of Ahmed Hanachi, a Tunisian who stabbed to death two young women in Marseilles at the weekend. Hanachi, who has shot dead by soldiers, had reportedly lived in Italy for several years and was reportedly married to Italian woman resident in Aprilia, near Rome. He reportedly left Italy shortly after the couple split up in 2013. The victims were two cousins aged 20, Mauranne and Laura. The so-called Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack.