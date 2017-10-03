Italian share glory for gravitational-waves Nobel

Rome

Rome, October 3 - Scientists at the National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN) in Rome celebrated on Tuesday when the Nobel Prize in physics went to the "LIGO-Virgo detector collaboration" that discovered gravitational waves. Italian scientists were the driving force of the Virgo detector. "This time the whole of the science has been rewarded," said Federico Ferrini, the director of the European Gravitational Observatory operates the Virgo detector. Ferrini dedicated the toast to the 'father' of the Virgo detector, Adalberto Giazotto. The Nobel was shared by three American scientists, Rainer Weiss, Barry C. Barish and Kip S. Thorne, after the the universe's gravitational waves were observed for the very first time on 14 September, 2015, by the LIGO detector in the USA. The Virgo and LIGO teams have been working together for several years.

