Italian physicists toast gravitational-waves Nobel

Rome, October 3 - Scientists at the National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN) in Rome celebrated on Tuesday when three American scientists were awarded the Nobel Nobel Prize in physics for the LIGO-Virgo detector collaboration that discovered gravitational waves. Italian scientists were the driving force of the Virgo detector. "This time the whole of the science has been rewarded," said Federico Ferrini, the director of the European Gravitational Observatory operates the Virgo detector. Ferrini dedicated the toast to the 'father' of the Virgo detector, Adalberto Giazotto.

