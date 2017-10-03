Budget to feature 600 mn for anti-poverty measures

Rome
03/10/2017
Rome, October 3 - The 2018 budget bill is set to feature an allocation of 600 million euros for social inclusion, including measures for the government's 'inclusion income' anti-poverty benefit, according to a document sent by Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan to parliament's budget committees for Tuesday's hearing on the DEF. It will also set aside 2.6 billion euros for so-called "unchanged policies". This will include the money needed for salary increases that kick in with the renewal of civil servants' collective contracts.
