Maroni says 'loyalty' problem with Meloni (2)

Milan, October 3 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said Tuesday that there was a "loyalty" problem with Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the small right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, after she came out against autonomy referenda in Lombardy and Veneto later this this month. Maroni is a member of the right-wing, anti-migrant Northern League (LN), which is expected to form an alliance with the FdI and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) at elections early next year. "There is a problem (with Meloni) because of negative, mistaken and serious comments," Maroni said. "Being as the referendum is important both on the political level and on the institutional level, I reserve the right to evaluate this statements on the level of the loyalty of a government alliance. "I cannot pretend nothing has happened".