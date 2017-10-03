Milan

Maroni says 'loyalty' problem with Meloni (2)

Lombardy governor irked by comments on autonomy referenda

Maroni says 'loyalty' problem with Meloni (2)

Milan, October 3 - Lombardy Governor Roberto Maroni said Tuesday that there was a "loyalty" problem with Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the small right-wing Brothers of Italy (FdI) party, after she came out against autonomy referenda in Lombardy and Veneto later this this month. Maroni is a member of the right-wing, anti-migrant Northern League (LN), which is expected to form an alliance with the FdI and Silvio Berlusconi's Forza Italia (FI) at elections early next year. "There is a problem (with Meloni) because of negative, mistaken and serious comments," Maroni said. "Being as the referendum is important both on the political level and on the institutional level, I reserve the right to evaluate this statements on the level of the loyalty of a government alliance. "I cannot pretend nothing has happened".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Giudice arrestato pedofilia minorile

Pornografia minorile, arrestato giudice

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33