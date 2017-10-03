Italy's growth prospects positive - ISTAT on DEF (3)

Rome, October 3 - Italy's growth prospects for the coming months appear "favourable," Giorgio Alleva, the president of national statistics agency ISTAT, told a joint hearing of the Lower House and Senate's budget committees on the update of government's DEF economic blueprint on Tuesday. Alleva spoke of "signals of improvement in the economy" driven by demand for investment goods and equipment. He said the expectation was of "growth at a higher pace that that observed in the second quarter of the year". Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico Signorini told the hearing that cutting Italy's public debt of over two trillion euros was necessary and achievable. He said that a "significant" reduction was "an imperative for Italy" and was "within our reach".