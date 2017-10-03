Italy's growth prospects positive - ISTAT on DEF (3)

Rome
03/10/2017
Rome, October 3 - Italy's growth prospects for the coming months appear "favourable," Giorgio Alleva, the president of national statistics agency ISTAT, told a joint hearing of the Lower House and Senate's budget committees on the update of government's DEF economic blueprint on Tuesday. Alleva spoke of "signals of improvement in the economy" driven by demand for investment goods and equipment. He said the expectation was of "growth at a higher pace that that observed in the second quarter of the year". Bank of Italy Deputy Director General Luigi Federico Signorini told the hearing that cutting Italy's public debt of over two trillion euros was necessary and achievable. He said that a "significant" reduction was "an imperative for Italy" and was "within our reach".
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese
di Alessandro Tumino
Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante
di Marinella Gioffrè
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online