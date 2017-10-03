ISTAT revises 1st-quarter growth up to 0.5% (4)

Rome, October 3 - ISTAT said Tuesday that it has revised up its growth figure for the first quarter of 2017, saying GDP rose 0.5% with respect to the previous three months. It had previously put the growth for the first quarter at 0.4%. As a consequence, it revised down the quarter-on-quarter growth rate for the April-June period from 0.4% to 0.3%. The national statistics agency said that the 'acquired' growth rate for 2017 remained the same at 1.2%. Italy's deficit-to-GDP ratio for the second quarter of 2017 was 0.5%, slightly higher than the 0.4% registered in the same period in 2016, ISTAT said. The agency said the deficit for the first half of his year was 2.4%, better than the 2.6% in the same period in 2016. Italian households' purchasing power was flat in the second quarter of 2017 with respect to the previous three months and down 0.3% compared to the same period last year, ISTAT said. It said a rise in inflation rates led to the year-on-year drop in spending power. Italian households' propensity to save, the proportion of monthly income that is put aside, dropped to 7.5% in the second quarter of 2017, down 0.2 of a percentage point on the previous three months and 1.5 points on the same period last year, ISTAT said Tuesday. The agency said this was the lowest level since late 2012. It said the quarter-on-quarter fall was determined by consumer spending rising more than incomes.