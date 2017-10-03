ISTAT revises 1st-quarter growth up to 0.5% (2)

Rome
03/10/2017
Rome, October 3 - ISTAT said Tuesday that it has revised up its growth figure for the first quarter of 2017, saying GDP rose 0.5% with respect to the previous three months. It had previously put the growth for the first quarter at 0.4%. As a consequence, it revised down the quarter-on-quarter growth rate for the April-June period from 0.4% to 0.3%. The national statistics agency said that the 'acquired' growth rate for 2017 remained the same at 1.2%.
