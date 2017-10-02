Rome

Not time for depressive rules in EU - Gentiloni (3)

Take advantage of eurozone growth

Not time for depressive rules in EU - Gentiloni (3)

Rome, October 2 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni said Monday that in Europe "this is ot the time for depressive rules, it the time for jobs, industry, competitiveness. He said "the eurozone is growing in a homogeneous way, this space must become concrete by moving on some great priorities citizens are asking us for". Gentiloni said the first point was to "accompany the growth of our economies" via concrete themes like "steel, the webtax, and infrastructure investments at a European level". He said "the stability of this phase must be reinforced, cared for, it must not be taken for granted, a lot depends on the capacity we will have to go towards a more ambitious phase in the EU's development." He said that the recent Tallinn summit had shown on the digital economy "the awareness that we are faced with a possibility, albeit with various nuances and different proposals". He said that Italy and Spain together could help usher in a "new European season" of opportunities.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33