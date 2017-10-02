Soccer: Belotti out a month (2)

Turin
02/10/2017
Turin, October 2 - Andrea Belotti will be out for a month with a torn right ligament, doctors said Monday. Italy striker Belotti picked up the injury during Torino's 2-2 draw with Verona Sunday. 'The Rooster', who scored 26 league goals last year and has four goals from 11 Italy starts, writhed in agony as he grabbed his leg before being stretchered off the field near the end of the match. His injury clearly affected his team-mates, who conceded twice in the last five minutes to forfeit the victory. The Bergamo-born bull-necked striker, 23, has scored an impressive 41 goals in just 75 Torino appearances since joining from Palermo in 2015.
