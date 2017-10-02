Raggi to meet Calenda Oct 17 (5)

Rome
02/10/2017
Rome, October 2 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is to meet Industry Minister Carlo Calenda October 17 over the Italian capital's budget woes, sources said Monday. On Friday's Rome city auditors rejected the council balance sheet saying it did not reflect financial reality, and the economy ministry also voiced concern. The balance sheet, which the council proceeded to approve anyway, contained the high debts of transport company ATAC and waste company AMA, among others. Critics have accused Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), of not spending enough to solve a range of problems including potholed roads and ill-tended and litter-strewn areas. Raggi, elected Rome's first woman mayor 17 months ago, has said her hands are tied by debts inherited by spendthrift predecessors. Raggi is facing criticism even from within the M5S for her handling of Rome's woes. She now faces an indictment request for alleged falsehood over an appointment, and some M5S members are saying she should go if found guilty, even though the more serious charge of abuse of office has been dropped.
