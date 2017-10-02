Judge nabbed for underage pornography (3)

Messina, October 2 - A judge serving on the Reggio Calabria appeals court, Gaetano Maria Amato, has been arrested by Messina police in connection with a probe into underage pornography, judicial sources said Monday without giving further details in order to defend the privacy of the victims. The arrest was the latest in a string of such arrests across Italy for kiddy porn offences. Amato had been working in the criminal section of the court for about a year having spent the required 10 years in the civil section, sources said. The matter was being treated as very confidential, the sources said.