Judge nabbed for underage pornography (3)

Messina
02/10/2017
Messina, October 2 - A judge serving on the Reggio Calabria appeals court, Gaetano Maria Amato, has been arrested by Messina police in connection with a probe into underage pornography, judicial sources said Monday without giving further details in order to defend the privacy of the victims. The arrest was the latest in a string of such arrests across Italy for kiddy porn offences. Amato had been working in the criminal section of the court for about a year having spent the required 10 years in the civil section, sources said. The matter was being treated as very confidential, the sources said.
