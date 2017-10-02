Messina

Judge nabbed for underage pornography (3)

Works at Reggio Calabria appeals court

Judge nabbed for underage pornography (3)

Messina, October 2 - A judge serving on the Reggio Calabria appeals court, Gaetano Maria Amato, has been arrested by Messina police in connection with a probe into underage pornography, judicial sources said Monday without giving further details in order to defend the privacy of the victims. The arrest was the latest in a string of such arrests across Italy for kiddy porn offences. Amato had been working in the criminal section of the court for about a year having spent the required 10 years in the civil section, sources said. The matter was being treated as very confidential, the sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33