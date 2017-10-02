Cabinet OKs' Italian films on TV decree (4)

Rome, October 2 - The cabinet on Monday approved a decree setting quotas for Italian films on Italian TV. Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said the new rules "valorise creativity and Italian cinema". The cabinet said there would be "strong penalties" for breaking the rules. Amazon and Netflix will also have to apply them, it said. The salient points of the new rules, sources said, are that every Italian TV channel will have to show at least one Italian-made film or serial in prime time once a week - or twice a week for State broadcaster RAI. There will also be a compulsory rise in investment quotas for acquiring or producing Europan works, and sanctions for non-compliance will also rise.