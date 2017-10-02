Rome

Raggi to meet Calenda Oct 17 (4)

On budget woes

Rome, October 2 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi is to meet Industry Minister Carlo Calenda October 17 over the Italian capital's budget woes, sources said Monday. On Friday's Rome city auditors rejected the council balance sheet saying it did not reflect financial reality, and the economy ministry also voiced concern. The balance sheet, which the council proceeded to approve anyway, contained the high debts of transport company ATAC and waste company AMA, among others. Critics have accused Raggi, a member of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S), of not spending enough to solve a range of problems including potholed roads and ill-tended and litter-strewn areas. Raggi, elected Rome's first woman mayor 17 months ago, has said her hands are tied by debts inherited by spendthrift predecessors.

