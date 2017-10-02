Italians left stranded by Monarch collapse - Codacons (2)

Rome
02/10/2017
Rome, October 2 - Italians are among the thousands of passengers left stranded by the collapse of British airline Monarch, Codacons consumer group said Monday. "Unfortunately, Italian passengers have been hit by the collapse of the British carrier, and those who bought tickets for routes that connect Rome, Naples, Verona, Venice and Turin to the United Kingdom aren't receiving any information on the fate of their flights," said Codacons head Carlo Rienzi, urging alternative services to be set up. The troubled British carrier earlier suspended flights after failing to resolve its financial woes
