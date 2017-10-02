Vatican City

Pope says Las Vegas shooting 'senseless tragedy' (3)

'Deeply pained' says telegramme to Las Vegas bishops

Pope says Las Vegas shooting 'senseless tragedy' (3)

Vatican City, October 2 - Pope Francis on Monday called the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people and injured at least 400 as a "senseless tragedy". A telegramme sent by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to Las Vegas Bishop Joseph Anthony Pepe said "deeply pained by the news of the Las Vegas shooting, Francis assures his spiritual closeness to all those who have been struck by this senseless tragedy". The pope "praises the efforts of police and rescuers" and "prays for the wounded and all those who died, entrusting them to the mercy of all-powerful God". A 64-year-old white American male shot dead at least 50 people and wounded at least 400 before turning one of his guns on himself. It was the worst mass shooting in modern American history.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

Scivola in una scarpata, muore bracciante

di Marinella Gioffrè

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

di Lucio D'Amico

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33