Rome

'Teams win today' says Lorenzin on Nobel Prize (2)

Hall, Rosbash and Young win for work on human rhythms

'Teams win today' says Lorenzin on Nobel Prize (2)

Rome, October 2 - "Today it is teams that win," health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said after three Americans won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discoveries about the body's daily 'circadian' rhythms. Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young won the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize for their work on finding genetic mechanisms behind circadian rhythms - which adapt the workings of the body to different phases of the day, influencing sleep, behavior, hormone levels, body temperature and metabolism.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

di Lucio D'Amico

Trovato cadavere nelle campagne di Melia

Ucciso 64enne a Mongiuffi Melia

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33