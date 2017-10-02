'Teams win today' says Lorenzin on Nobel Prize (2)

Rome, October 2 - "Today it is teams that win," health Minister Beatrice Lorenzin said after three Americans won the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for their discoveries about the body's daily 'circadian' rhythms. Jeffrey C. Hall, Michael Rosbash and Michael W. Young won the 9-million-kronor ($1.1 million) prize for their work on finding genetic mechanisms behind circadian rhythms - which adapt the workings of the body to different phases of the day, influencing sleep, behavior, hormone levels, body temperature and metabolism.