Pope says Las Vegas shooting 'senseless tragedy' (2)

Vatican City, October 2 - Pope Francis on Monday called the Las Vegas shooting that killed at least 50 people and injured at least 400 as a "senseless tragedy". A telegramme sent by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin to Las Vegas Bishop Joseph Anthony Pepe said "deeply pained by the news of the Las Vegas shooting, Francis assures his spiritual closeness to all those who have been struck by this senseless tragedy". The pope "praises the efforts of police and rescuers" and "prays for the wounded and all those who died, entrusting them to the mercy of all-powerful God". A 64-year-old white American male shot dead at least 50 people and wounded at least 400 before turning one of his guns on himself.