Soccer: De Rossi, Pellegrini out of WC qualifiers

Rome, October 2 - Daniele De Rossi and Lorenzo Pellegrini left Italy training camp Monday after picking up injuries in AS Roma's 2-0 win at AC Milan Sunday. The midfielders will not play in Italy's upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Macedonia and Albania. PSG's Marco Verratti and Torino's Andrea Belotti are already out of the qualifiers, from which Italy only need a point to qualify for next year's tournament in Russia. Italy is set to qualify behind leaders Spain and will therefore have to go through a play-off to secure final qualification.