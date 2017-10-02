Di Maio tells mayors write budget together (3)

Palermo, 2 OTT - Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) leader Luigi Di Maio told Italy's mayors Monday that if elected the M5S would draw up the annual national government budget with them. Di Maio, the M5S's candidate for premier in spring's general election, said local bodies had been used "as ATMs" by the government in Rome and the M5S would stop the "billion-euro cuts". Di Maio, the Deputy Lower House Speaker, was recently picked as leader and premier candidate by M5S primaries, although some factions in the party are challenging his leadership role. The M5S's founder, stand-up comedian Beppe Grillo, stepped aside from the leadership saying the movement was "mature" enough to march on without him at the helm. Di Maio's statement on the budget came after a weekend spat with Democratic Party (PD) leader and ex-premier Matteo Renzi on curbing the power of Italy's trade unions.