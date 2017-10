Electric cars 'double-edged sword' - Marchionne (2)

Rovereto, October 2 - Electric cars are "a double-edged sword" because while they may cut emissions in urban centres the problem of producing clean end renewable energy at a global level has not yet been solved, Fita Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) CEO Sergio Marchionne said Monday. He said the latter was a "threat to the very existence of our plant". Marchionne added that FCA will spin off Magneti Marielli next year.