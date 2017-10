Woman dies of bird excrement poisoning

Monza, October 2 - A 62-year-old Italian woman died overnight at Nova Milanese near Monza from inhaling pigeon excrement fumes, medical sources said Monday. She was killed by the heavy metal thallium, previously used in rat poison and insecticides, they said. The woman and her sister, who was also hospitalised in a less serious condition, had been breathing the thallium in the bird droppings for a long time, sources said.