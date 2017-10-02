Palermo

'10 commandments' for '41bis' mafiosi jail regime (2)

Document aims to harmonize rules

'10 commandments' for '41bis' mafiosi jail regime (2)

Palermo, October 2 - The justice ministry's department of penitentiary administration (DAP) has for the first time released a circular letter regulating everyday life in the hard '41 bis' jail regime for mafia convicts, sources said Monday. The document, a sort of hard-jail '10 commandments', aims to harmonize the rules and stop there being significant differences in how the regime is applied, 25 years after it was introduced. Up to now the regime was regulated by vague rules that frequently required court interventions regarding the specifics. The circular letter features rules on inmate contact with people from the wider community, especially relations with minors. It also states that prison heads must respond to prisoners' requests within a reasonable period of time and says invasive checks should only be conducted in cases when absolutely necessary for security reasons.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

di Lucio D'Amico

Trovato cadavere nelle campagne di Melia

Ucciso 64enne a Mongiuffi Melia

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33