'10 commandments' for '41bis' mafiosi jail regime (2)

Palermo, October 2 - The justice ministry's department of penitentiary administration (DAP) has for the first time released a circular letter regulating everyday life in the hard '41 bis' jail regime for mafia convicts, sources said Monday. The document, a sort of hard-jail '10 commandments', aims to harmonize the rules and stop there being significant differences in how the regime is applied, 25 years after it was introduced. Up to now the regime was regulated by vague rules that frequently required court interventions regarding the specifics. The circular letter features rules on inmate contact with people from the wider community, especially relations with minors. It also states that prison heads must respond to prisoners' requests within a reasonable period of time and says invasive checks should only be conducted in cases when absolutely necessary for security reasons.