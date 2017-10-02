Rome

No election 'tips' in budget - Pisapia tells Gentiloni (2)

Former Milan mayor meets premier for talks

Rome, October 2 - Giuliano Pisapia, the leader of the Progressive Field (CP) party and the former mayor of Milan, said Monday that he does not want to see vote-seeking moves in the 2018 budget law in view of next year's general election. "We raised a few indispensable priorities," Pisapia said after meeting Premier Paolo Gentiloni for talks that lasted about one hour on Monday. "Never again election tips, we must change course with major investments in health. Millions and millions of people cannot get treatment because of costly charges. "New jobs and more protection (for workers). For example, those who fire people after three years (of temporary contracts) should be penalised". Pisapia's CP party is looking at forming a new centre-left group that is an alternative to the ruling Democratic Party (PD), with a PD splinter group, the Progressive and Democratic Movement (MDP).

