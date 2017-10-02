Renzi-Di Maio cross swords over Turin G7 violence

Turin, October 2 - Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi and 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio have crossed swords over the violent protests that marred the labour G7 event in Turin on Friday and Saturday. Several police officers were hurt in clashes with protestors. Renzi accused the M5S of having an ambiguous position towards the violent fringes of the protestors after some M5S members posted images of a mock beheading of the ex-premier with a guillotine. He said they should have been more supportive of the police. Di Maio hit back by saying violence was not in the anti-establishment M5S's DNA and said Renzi had missed an opportunity to be silent.