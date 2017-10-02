Turin

Renzi-Di Maio cross swords over Turin G7 violence

PD leader accuses M5S of ambiguity over violent protestors

Renzi-Di Maio cross swords over Turin G7 violence

Turin, October 2 - Democratic Party leader Matteo Renzi and 5-Star Movement (M5S) premier candidate Luigi Di Maio have crossed swords over the violent protests that marred the labour G7 event in Turin on Friday and Saturday. Several police officers were hurt in clashes with protestors. Renzi accused the M5S of having an ambiguous position towards the violent fringes of the protestors after some M5S members posted images of a mock beheading of the ex-premier with a guillotine. He said they should have been more supportive of the police. Di Maio hit back by saying violence was not in the anti-establishment M5S's DNA and said Renzi had missed an opportunity to be silent.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

di Lucio D'Amico

Trovato cadavere nelle campagne di Melia

Ucciso 64enne a Mongiuffi Melia

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

Immersione fatale per un ingegnere messinese

di Alessandro Tumino

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33