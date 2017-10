Confrontation moves away solutions - Mattarella on Catalonia (2)

Cagliari, October 2 - Italian President Sergio Mattarella called for dialogue on Monday, commenting on the violence that ensued Sunday as Catalonia sought to hold an independence referendum that the central government in Madrid opposed. "In all of Europe in recent days, yesterday in particular, we saw once again that, when confrontation and the intensification of positions prevail, positive solutions move further away," the head of State said during a visit to the Sardinia city of Cagliari. "Any positive position becomes more difficult and culture can provide support for dialogue and discussion that makes it possible to reach shared solutions".