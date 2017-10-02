CONSIP: Drop Woodcock, Sciarelli cases - request (2)

Rome
02/10/2017
Rome, October 2 - Rome prosecutors have requested that the probes into Naples prosecutor Henry John Woodcock and TV journalist Federica Sciarelli in relation to the case of alleged corruption at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP be dropped, sources said Monday. Woodcock and Sciarelli are both under investigation for alleged breach of investigation confidentiality and Woodcock is also being probed for allegedly giving false declarations. The CONSIP case is sensitive and Sports Minister Luca Lotti and Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier and Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi, are among those under investigation. The investigation was linked to suspicions that Sciarelli, the popular host of hit State broadcaster RAI missing persons show Chi l'ha visto?, was the go-between Woodcock used to leak information to a journalist on daily newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano. Woodcock denied this.
