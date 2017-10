Blaze at trash facility near Milan (2)

Milan, October 2 - A big team of firefighters on Monday were using 13 fire engines in an effort to bring a blaze at a facility for industrial and special refuse at Cinisello Balsamo, near Milan, under control. The facility belongs to Carluccio srl, a group which also owns a dump that went up in flames at Bruzzano, on the outskirts of Milan, in July. The cause of the fire that broke out at Cinisello Balsamo overnight are unknown, at the moment. There have been a number of fires at trash facilities in the provinces of Milan and Pavia in recent months.