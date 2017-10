Unemployment down to 11.2% in August (2)

Rome, October 2 - Italy's unemployment rate dropped to 11.2% in August, down 0.2 of a percentage point with respect to July and 0.4 compared to the same month in 2016, statistics agency ISTAT said on Monday. The jobless rate for 15-to-24-year-olds who are actively on the labour market dropped to 35.1% in August, ISTAT said. This is 0.2 of a percentage point down on July and 2.2 points lower than August 2016.