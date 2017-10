Two arrested for homicide after villa shooting (2)

Turin, October 2 - Carabinieri police on Monday arrested two people in relation to a shooting outside a villa at Montalenghe, near Turin, in which a 47-year-old man was killed on Saturday, sources said. Gabriele Raimondi died after being hit in the stomach. A Carabiniere officer was also injured in the shooting. The homicide is thought to be linked to an economic dispute among criminals, sources said.