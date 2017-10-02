Number in employment up 36,000 in Aug (2)

Rome
02/10/2017
Rome, October 2 - The number of people in employment increased by 36,000 in August with respect to July and by 375,000 compared to the same month in 2016, according to an ISTAT estimate released on Monday. The national statistics agency said that the employment rate had risen to 58.2%, up 0.1 of a percentage point on July and one point on the same time last year. It said the month-on-month rise was down to women workers employed on temporary contracts.
Le altre notizie
Tra fake news
e algoritmi commerciali
di Fausto Cicciò
La tragedia dimenticata dell’Arandora Star
di Francesco Musolino
Pasquale Bruno, il brigante di Bauso
di Marcello Mento
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online