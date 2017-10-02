Rome

Number in employment up 36,000 in Aug (2)

ISTAT reports 375,000 year-on-year rise

Number in employment up 36,000 in Aug (2)

Rome, October 2 - The number of people in employment increased by 36,000 in August with respect to July and by 375,000 compared to the same month in 2016, according to an ISTAT estimate released on Monday. The national statistics agency said that the employment rate had risen to 58.2%, up 0.1 of a percentage point on July and one point on the same time last year. It said the month-on-month rise was down to women workers employed on temporary contracts.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Messinese muore a Dubai durante immersione subacquea

Trovato cadavere nelle campagne di Melia

Ucciso 64enne a Mongiuffi Melia

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

Accorinti convocato da Gentiloni

di Lucio D'Amico

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Ucciso da una fucilata, è giallo nel Messinese

Sfratto 95 enne, Peppina lascia casetta in lacrime

Sfratto 95 enne, Peppina lascia casetta in lacrime

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33