Number in employment up 36,000 in Aug (2)

Rome, October 2 - The number of people in employment increased by 36,000 in August with respect to July and by 375,000 compared to the same month in 2016, according to an ISTAT estimate released on Monday. The national statistics agency said that the employment rate had risen to 58.2%, up 0.1 of a percentage point on July and one point on the same time last year. It said the month-on-month rise was down to women workers employed on temporary contracts.