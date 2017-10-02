Soccer: Perfect Napoli top as Juve lose 100% record (3)

Rome, October 2 - Napoli moved two points clear at the top of Serie A by beating Cagliari 3-0 on Sunday as champions Juventus lost their 100% record when they were held 2-2 at Atalanta. Napoli have 21 points from seven games thanks to goals by Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly. Juve also looked on course to stay perfect as they took a two-goal advantage in Bergamo thanks to Federico Bernardeschi and Gonzalo Higuain. But the home side stormed back with goals by Mattia Caldara and Bryan Cristante. Serie A's top scorer Paulo Dybala missed the chance to win it for the Turin giants when he failed to convert a late penalty. "(Alejandro) Gomez produced a great ball for their second goal and [Bryan] Cristante got forward well," said Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri. "Our mistake was in giving the cross away, plus for the first goal we should have reacted better after (Gigi) Buffon's save. "It's a shame because we've dropped two important points and deserved to win on the basis of our performance". Inter, like Juve, have 19 points thanks to a 2-1 win over pointless bottom side Benevento. Fourth-placed Lazio thumped Sassuolo 6-1 at home with Luis Alberto and Marco Parolo both notching doubles. AS Roma showed their title credentials beating AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro courtesy of Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi. Roma are fifth with 15 points and they also have a game in hand, while Milan are seventh with 12.