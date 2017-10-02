F1: Heroic Vettel loses more ground on Hamilton

Rome, October 2 - Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel lost more ground on Formula One championship leader Lewis Hamilton despite a stunning drive at the Malaysian Grand Prix on Sunday. The German four-time world champion stormed up the field from last place to finish fourth after starting at the back of the grid due to an engine problem on Saturday. He is now 34 points behind Mercedes' Hamilton, who came second on Sunday behind Red Bill's Max Verstappen. Ferrari were particularly unlucky in Malaysia as Kimi Raikkonen failed to start because of a malfunction.