Castellitto and Storaro in Italy on Screen Today in NY

Rome, September 29 - The Italian film director Sergio Castellitto and cinematographer Vittorio Storaro will be among the guests of a festival in New York celebrating Italian box office hits called 'Italy on Screen Today'. The screenings, from October 19-22, will include stories linked to the films from actors and directors. Italia culture minister Dario Franceschini will be at the opening conference on October 18 at the Italian consulate. On October 20, Castellitto will introduce two of his films - 'Don't Move' and 'Twice Born', adapted from novels of the same name by his wife Margaret Mazzantini. He will also receive the "Nino Manfredi Art Excellence Award". Cinematographer Vittorio Storaro, who has won three Oscar awards (for 'Apocalypse Now', 'The Conformist', and 'The Last Emperor') will also be at the festival. Storaro is currently in New York to shoot Woody Allen's latest film. Storaro will receive the Wind of Europe International Award. MigrArti will be presented at this year's Italy on Screen Today, a competition supported by the culture ministry to promote films that shed light on the positive aspects of immigrant populations in Italy for development and intercultural dialogue. The project is the brainchild of Paolo Masini, coordinator of it and advisor to Minister Franceschini. Masini and Andrea Bartoli, representative to the UN for the Community of Sant'Egidio, will present to the public a selection of seven short films: 'La Recita' (whicih won the 2017 MigrArti Cinema 2017 Award for Best Film), 'Ambaradam', 'L'Amore Senza Motivo', 'La Macchia', 'Nella Yugosfera', 'Sara' and 'La Giraffa Senza Gamba'. The short films were presented during the 74th Venice Film Festival and made by associations and film production companies and focused on the different cultures amid integration processes in Italy. Homage will be paid to Dario Fo on October 19-20, one year after his death and twenty years after he was given the Nobel Prize for Literature. The documentary 'Dario Fo and Franca Rame: A Nobel for Two', will be shown, directed by Lorena Luciano and Filipo Piscopo and focusing on an analysis of the couple, united in life and on the stage, and the film 'Sweet Democracy', directed by Michele Diomà, co-produced by Donald Ranvaud and featuring a Fo trying to satirically analyze the level of freedom of expression in the country.