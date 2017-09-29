Palermo

Kids ingest drain cleaner, 1 serious (4)

Brothers, 2 and 4, taken to hospital in Palermo

Kids ingest drain cleaner, 1 serious (4)

Palermo, September 29 - Two boys aged two and four ingested a toxic and corrosive powder product used for unblocking drains in Palermo's Zen quarter Friday. One boy is in intensive care at the children's hospital and the other is under observation at the paediatric ER of the Vincenzo Cervello Hospital. They were reported to be out of danger. The pair were playing in the kitchen and opened a container without realising that it contained the acidic substance, police said. The mother, who has another child, found them rolling on the ground with strong pains and breathing difficulties and called emergency services. The two-year-old does not have serious damage to his oesophagus, as previously reported. His brother's oesophagus is also OK, sources said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Dia e Finanza sequestrano una nota clinica privata del messinese

Dia e Finanza sequestrano la clinica Cappellani

Clinica sequestrata, il video della Gdf

Clinica sequestrata,
il video della Gdf

Messina, rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Tentata rapina con fuga e colpi di pistola

Sequestro Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Sequestro immobile Cappellani, ecco i dettagli

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

Neonato morto, eseguita l’autopsia sul corpicino

di Nuccio Anselmo

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33