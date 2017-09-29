Kids ingest drain cleaner, 1 serious (4)

Palermo, September 29 - Two boys aged two and four ingested a toxic and corrosive powder product used for unblocking drains in Palermo's Zen quarter Friday. One boy is in intensive care at the children's hospital and the other is under observation at the paediatric ER of the Vincenzo Cervello Hospital. They were reported to be out of danger. The pair were playing in the kitchen and opened a container without realising that it contained the acidic substance, police said. The mother, who has another child, found them rolling on the ground with strong pains and breathing difficulties and called emergency services. The two-year-old does not have serious damage to his oesophagus, as previously reported. His brother's oesophagus is also OK, sources said.