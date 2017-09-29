Boccia slams new anti-mafia code

Milan, September 29 - The head of the powerful industrial employers' federation Confindustria, Vincenzo Boccia, on Friday slammed the new anti-mafia code that puts corruption on a par with mafia crimes as regards the seizure of assets. This, he said, "overturns Constitutional principles and, because of the high degree of discretion is allows, undermines the absolute good of the certainty of justice". In Boccia's view, the new revised code "equates the activities of businessmen with those of criminals".